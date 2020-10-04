Insider Buying: Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Insider Purchases A$18,890.00 in Stock

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.89 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,890.00 ($13,492.86).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,625.00 ($34,017.86).

On Friday, July 17th, Robert Luciano purchased 27,500 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.84 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,627.50 ($36,162.50).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.19.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

