Karen A. Foster Sells 977 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $27,971.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,496.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.20 million, a P/E ratio of -89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 98.07 and a beta of 1.44. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $29.63.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

