Kenneth Earl Zinger Buys 41,336 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 41,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,836.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,663,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,240,847.91.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$0.74 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.47. The firm has a market cap of $196.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$159.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEU has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James set a C$1.15 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cormark dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut CES Energy Solutions from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.67.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.