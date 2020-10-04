William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $31,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,048.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $36,140.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $26,240.00.

On Monday, August 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $24,760.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $21,540.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $30.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

