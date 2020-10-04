Ralph Craven Purchases 100,000 Shares of Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) Stock

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) insider Ralph Craven bought 100,000 shares of Senex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($23,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.24.

Get Senex Energy alerts:

About Senex Energy

Senex Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.