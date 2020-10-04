Ralph Craven Purchases 100,000 Shares of Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) Stock

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) insider Ralph Craven bought 100,000 shares of Senex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($23,571.43).
The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.24.
About Senex Energy
Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.