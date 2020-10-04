Insider Buying: Alvopetro Energy Ltd (CVE:ALV) Director Purchases C$37,128.00 in Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd (CVE:ALV) Director Corey Christopher Ruttan purchased 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,700,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$928,705.60.

Shares of CVE ALV opened at C$0.55 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy Ltd will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Recôncavo basins in onshore Brazil. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua; and seven other exploration assets comprising 65,151 gross acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

