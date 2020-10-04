Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Altria Group posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

