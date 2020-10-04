Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Receives $6.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOSL opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Fossil Group has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

