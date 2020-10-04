Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$29.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

SU stock opened at C$15.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion and a PE ratio of -4.50. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.82.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.5992264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -42.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

