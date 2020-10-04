Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $113,090.39 in Stock

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $113,090.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZUO opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zuora Inc has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZUO. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 42,732,400.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zuora by 128.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,100 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 89.8% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 197.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,522,000 after acquiring an additional 912,185 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

