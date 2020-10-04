PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Major Shareholder Buys $97,125.48 in Stock

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. purchased 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $97,125.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at $96,728,150.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ PDLI opened at $2.61 on Friday. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $297.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is an increase from PDL BioPharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDL BioPharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PDL BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,023 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

