Insider Selling: Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells 1,347 Shares of Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $86,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth about $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

