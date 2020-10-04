Kade Ross Sells 500 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kade Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bandwidth alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $181.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -177.70 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth Inc has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $183.96.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after buying an additional 353,659 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.