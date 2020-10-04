Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNCE. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of CNCE opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.90. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%. On average, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

