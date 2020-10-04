Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

BDGE opened at $17.91 on Friday. Bridge Bancorp has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $353.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Rubin purchased 4,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $127,569. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDGE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

