DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, 86 Research downgraded shares of DouYu International to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DouYu International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.59. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

