Douglas B. Snyder Sells 14,400 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas B. Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Douglas B. Snyder sold 9,804 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $102,942.00.

GWPH opened at $92.67 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 583.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after buying an additional 439,523 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

