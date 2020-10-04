Adam Chase Sells 1,250 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $122,450.00.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,335 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,685 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

