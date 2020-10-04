Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento Sells 20,833 Shares

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $120,206.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert A. Lento also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 18,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $101,321.54.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $119,789.75.

On Monday, August 17th, Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $101,672.55.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 14,045 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $100,281.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.60 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $683.60 million, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,246 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,175,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after buying an additional 492,356 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 91.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,442,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after buying an additional 2,127,883 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 61.6% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,668,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after buying an additional 1,398,370 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 922.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after buying an additional 2,294,511 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

