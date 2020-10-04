Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $125,375.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $125,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,080 shares in the company, valued at $89,271,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ADPT opened at $48.28 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.