Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Celsius alerts:

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.97 million. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 82,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 227,721 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.