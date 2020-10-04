Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 138,461 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 27,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

