Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

CBRL stock opened at $118.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

