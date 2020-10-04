Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $116.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

