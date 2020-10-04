Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $21.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $675.28 million, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.71. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 144.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Camtek by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 41.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.