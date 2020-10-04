Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Raised to $22.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

BBBY opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 73.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

