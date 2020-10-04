Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Raised to $18.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,772,000 after purchasing an additional 724,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,850,000 after purchasing an additional 846,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 129,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,837,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

