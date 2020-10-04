Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBBY. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

BBBY opened at $20.60 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

