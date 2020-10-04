Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.43.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $9,249,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $216,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and have sold 46,964 shares worth $3,610,748. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Cardlytics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 33.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 80.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

