$0.40 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.55. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,615 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

