Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Update

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 16,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167,948 shares of company stock worth $416,398,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 137,400.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

NYSE FND opened at $75.53 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

