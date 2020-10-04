CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.
Shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. CBL & Associates Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth $118,000. 37.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.
Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.