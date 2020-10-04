CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. CBL & Associates Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

In other news, CFO Farzana K. Mitchell sold 271,543 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $51,593.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,546.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $191,129.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,030,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,452,529 shares of company stock worth $444,182. 20.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth $118,000. 37.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

