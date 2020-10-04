Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells 9,225 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $533,666.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $442,800.00.

Shares of PFSI opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after buying an additional 139,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after buying an additional 63,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

