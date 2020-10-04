Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,500 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

STRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

STRL stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $393.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,586 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,519,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.