James M. Kohosek Sells 30,000 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,745,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7,868.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

