Elizabeth Crain Sells 15,000 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elizabeth Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,244,950.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $648,600.00.

NYSE MC opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $41.27.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

