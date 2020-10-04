Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.25 million, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

