Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 22,314 vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 181,995 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTVT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of VTVT opened at $1.75 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -2.01.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

vTv Therapeutics Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

