Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,851 Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 101.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $97.70 million, a PE ratio of 125.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Park City Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Park City Group had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.84%.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

