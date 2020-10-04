Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Viewray were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Viewray stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $504.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. Viewray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viewray Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Viewray Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

