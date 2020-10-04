Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,714,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 462,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sonim Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.