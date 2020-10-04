Jane Street Group LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $8,505,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 95.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.86. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AQST shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

