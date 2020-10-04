Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 112,652 Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Pacific Drilling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Pacific Drilling stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. Pacific Drilling SA has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.12). Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 253.61%. The business had revenue of $38.91 million during the quarter.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

