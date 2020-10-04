Jane Street Group LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter worth $168,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESXB opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

