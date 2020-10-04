Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,317,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,750,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,365 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DBVT shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Societe Generale downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.