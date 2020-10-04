Jane Street Group LLC Invests $57,000 in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 49.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,639,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 417,301 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $681.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 100,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

