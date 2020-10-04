Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,103 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBP opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.