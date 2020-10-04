Sei Investments Co. Has $405,000 Stock Position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,133 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 172.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the second quarter worth $1,547,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the second quarter worth $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $84.81. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.13 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

