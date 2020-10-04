MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. MYR Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $638.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYRG. TheStreet raised MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $197,620.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,816,446.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $188,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,884 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,079 shares of company stock worth $1,297,162. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

