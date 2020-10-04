Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,949 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 110.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 47.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 88,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CATY opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other news, Director Richard Sun acquired 9,300 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CATY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.